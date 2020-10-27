David Attenborough’s ‘witness statement’ for the planet (commentary)

David Attenborough’s latest nature documentary on Netflix may be his greatest yet. Apparently stung by criticism about the false impressions his documentaries have provided on the state of our natural world, Attenborough has produced a witness statement outlining the changes to the environment over his 94-year existence and solutions to the biodiversity crisis he has lived through. At last, Attenborough clearly illustrates the devastating impact humanity has had on our planet. Attenborough has lived through the initiation of the crisis – when he was a small boy exploring the extinct species found in quarries in 1937, 66% of the planet was wilderness. This was a world of stability – humanity’s Garden of Eden – that led to the Agricultural Revolution and our ability to expand our populations and distribution. By the time Attenborough filmed his Zoo Quest series in 1954, 64% of the planet was wilderness. When Bernard Grzimek illustrated to the world in 1960 that wildlife needed huge areas, like the Serengeti, to persist, the planet’s wilderness had dropped to 62%. Soon after, missions to space showed the Earth as a lonely, isolated rock covered with water, and we began to recognize that we needed to look after our home. In Attenborough’s words, “Our home was not limitless. We are ultimately bound by and defined by the resources on this planet.” When Attenborough showed the world how similar we are to some of our closest relatives, mountain gorillas, in his Life on Earth series in 1978, wilderness had dropped…This article was originally published on Mongabay

