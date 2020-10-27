Fears over 'weakening' of UK green watchdog

From BBC
Campaigners fear that the legal body designed to protect the environment on behalf of citizens is being undermined by the UK government.
Ministers promised that after Brexit, laws on air, water and waste would be policed by an independent Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).
Previously, these laws were enforced by European courts, which prosecuted EU governments that breached green rules.
Ministers promised the OEP would be similarly independent.
But they now want to grant themselves powers to “advise” the new body.
These plans were revealed in a tabled amendment to the Environment Bill.
Critics fear ministers may counsel the OEP against taking the government to court if it breaches laws.
Ruth Chambers from the umbrella group Greener UK told BBC News: “This provides a ‘get out of jail free’ card for the government to direct the watchdog away from awkward or inconvenient cases.
“It completely undermines claims that it will be independent.
“This is a clear and simple weakening of environmental protection. Our nature, air and water quality is being put at further risk. We urge ministers to reconsider.”
The government insists it’s committed to ensuring the independence of the OEP.
It says the body should gain greatest benefit by focusing its prosecutions on the most serious cases.
A spokesperson told BBC News: “The Environment Secretary will not be able to intervene in decision-making about specific or individual cases.
“The Bill will also ensure the new body will have the power to scrutinise environmental policy and