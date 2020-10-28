Antarctic Ice Sheet is primed to pass irreversible climate thresholds: Researchers

Operation IceBridge view of Antarctica’s Larsen C Ice Shelf from which a US state of Delaware-sized iceberg broke away in 2017. Larsen C could be at risk of full collapse. Image by NASA Goddard Photo and Video licensed under CC BY 2.0. The melting of the Antarctic Ice Sheet is well underway and will be almost impossible to reverse, even if global emissions reduction targets are met, according to new research published in Nature. The study, which seeks to uncover the complexities of the Antarctic ice system, finds that partial, but major, melting of the south polar region’s ice sheet will raise global sea levels roughly 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) over a period of time extending beyond 2100. Importantly, it will be difficult to counteract these changes, even if temperatures were to fall after reaching 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming above pre-industrial levels. In particular, “the West Antarctic Ice Sheet will not regrow to its modern extent until temperatures are at least one degree Celsius [1.8 degrees Fahrenheit] lower than pre-Industrial levels,” according to the study. With carbon emissions soaring annually, such a turnaround isn’t expected any time soon. View of the melting Collins Glacier in Antarctica, a possible effect of ongoing climate change. Image by Eskinder Debebe / United Nations Photo licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. In the discourse around climate change, Antarctica has long been the elephant in the room. Much of the world’s attention has been focused on the Arctic, and its Greenland Ice…This article was originally published on Mongabay

