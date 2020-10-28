Podcast: New Latin American treaty could help protect women conservation leaders — and all environment defenders

On today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast we’re shining a spotlight once again on women who are leading Amazon conservation — as well as a new international treaty that would help protect all environmental defenders in Latin America, especially the women leaders who face particularly violent threats for speaking out. Listen here: This is part two of a series we started back on September 2nd, when we featured the Women Warriors of the Forest, an all-female indigenous group protecting the forests they call home in Brazil, and spoke with Dr. Dolors Armenteras, a pioneer in the use of remote sensing to monitor forests and biodiversity and a leading forest fire expert in Colombia. Today, we’re looking at the work of more women who are leading the charge to protect the Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical forest in the world. We speak with Osprey Orielle Lake, founder and executive director of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN International), through which Lake works with women leaders on the frontlines of environmental protection around the world. Lake tells us about some of the inspiring women she’s worked with who are fighting to protect their communities and their forests in the Amazon, and discusses the groundbreaking Escazu Agreement, which would help protect environmental land defenders across Latin America. Here’s further reading on some of the women leaders Lake discusses: • Ecuador: Sarayaku leader Patricia Gualinga defends territory despite threats • Brazilian elections and the environment: where top candidates stand • TIME’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay