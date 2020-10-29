Breaking: Deaths of 2 more Indonesian crew uncovered on board Chinese tuna fleet

Another Indonesian crew member has died aboard the Long Xing 629, a Chinese vessel alleged to have used forced labor to engage in illegal fishing, including shark finning, Mongabay has learned. The man, 22-year-old Saleh Anakota, passed away on Aug. 10, three months after the boat became the focus of an international outcry over the deaths of four other Indonesian crew, who fell sick from an unknown illness after allegedly being physically abused and overworked by senior officers. News of Saleh’s death, not reported in the media until now, has emerged as Indonesia quietly works to repatriate 155 of its citizens serving as crew aboard the Long Xing 629 and 11 other vessels owned by China’s Dalian Ocean Fishing (DOF), according to documents from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs seen by Mongabay. The company is a major supplier of sashimi-grade tuna to Japanese and Chinese markets. In addition to Saleh, a 30-year-old crew member named Rudi Ardianto died on Aug. 8 aboard another DOF ship, the Tian Xiang 16, the documents show. Both died from “sickness,” according to Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director-general of citizen protection. “There must be a further examination to determine the cause of the sickness,” Judha told Mongabay in a text message on Oct. 27. “Indonesia and China have agreed on a law enforcement partnership to bring the responsible parties to the court,” he added. “The partnership is done through MLA.” An MLA is a mutual legal assistance treaty, or an agreement between countries to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

