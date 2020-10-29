Light pollution's wasted energy seen from space

“And late at night, when people are sleeping – that is exactly when we can save a lot of energy,” Dr Kyba, who is based at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, told BBC News.

His light-from-space experiment, published in the journal Lighting Research & Technology, showed that most of the artificial light wasted – by being sent upwards into space, rather illuminating a sign, street or building on Earth – does not actually come from streetlights, but from other sources.