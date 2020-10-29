'Moderate to strong' La Niña weather event develops in the Pacific

From BBC
A moderate to strong La Niña weather event has developed in the Pacific Ocean, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
The naturally occurring phenomenon results in the large scale cooling of ocean surface temperature,
This La Niña, which is set to last through the first quarter of 2021, will likely have a cooling effect on global temperatures.
It will also have a major influence on global weather patterns.
La Niña is described as one of the three phases of the weather occurrence known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
This includes the warm phase called El Niño, the cooler La Niña and a neutral phase.
A La Niña develops when strong winds blow the warm surface waters of the Pacific away from South America and towards Indonesia.
In their place, colder waters from deep in the ocean come up to the surface.
This event leads to significant weather changes in different parts of the world.
If a really strong La Niña event were to occur, research suggests that the UK and Northern Europe might experience a very wet winter.
Normally La Niña means countries like Indonesia and Australia can get much more rain than usual, and a more active monsoon occurs in southeast Asia.
There are likely to be more storms in Canada and the northern US, often leading to snowy conditions.
Southern US states can be hit by drought at the same time.
