Could Scotland ever be 'the Saudi Arabia of renewables'?

From BBC
“As Saudi Arabia is to oil, the UK is to wind” – that’s how Boris Johnson described the country’s potential to capitalise on renewable energy recently.
For Scotland, it’s not the first time comparisons have been drawn with Saudi Arabia.
Back when he was first minister, Alex Salmond said Scotland had the potential to be the “Saudi Arabia of renewables”.
With a year to go until Glasgow hosts COP26, a UN climate change conference, BBC Scotland considers how renewable energy has developed.
The PM said: “As Saudi Arabia is to oil, the UK is to wind – a place of almost limitless resource, but in the case of wind without the carbon emissions and without the damage to the environment.
“We’ve got huge, huge gusts of wind going around the north of our country – Scotland. Quite extraordinary potential we have for wind.”
So the comparison is a reference to the scale of resources available – Saudi Arabia has a lot of oil reserves and was once the biggest oil producer in the world.
It has since been eclipsed in production by the US but remains the largest exporter.
Well, Scotland is one of the windiest countries in Europe.
So in terms of resource for wind power, there is a comparison to be drawn. And the UK also has plenty space to build offshore wind farms.
But there are challenges to be overcome.
The energy generated by renewable means can’t be