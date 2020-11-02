Guyana’s future and challenges in oil: Q&A with filmmaker Shane Thomas McMillan

Five years ago – where the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea meet is the small South American country of Guyana – an offshore oil exploration struck black gold. At the time, it was estimated that ExxonMobil alone could extract 8 billion barrels of oil from the oil field discovered about 120 miles off Guyana’s coast. It was one of the largest fossil fuel discoveries of modern times. Since then, ExxonMobil, which is at the forefront of the project, has found 17 more locations in what’s known as the Stabroek Block. Stabroek is the old name the Dutch used for Guyana’s capital before it was renamed Georgetown by the British. To date, the discoveries in the entire Guyana-Suriname basin now include 13.6 billion barrels of oil and 32 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. More than a dozen entities have partnered with ExxonMobil, and the Guyanese government has received assistance from the World Bank for the project. The environmental risks are significant, though. Mongabay caught up with the team at Germany-based international environmental and human rights non-profit Urgewald and asked their collaborator, freelance filmmaker Shane Thomas McMillan about the 45-minute film, his role as director and editor, Guyana’s future in oil, and what lies ahead. Guyana’s coastal capital city of Georgetown. Photo by Tom Vierus / Urgewald. Mongabay (MB): What was surprisingly the most difficult part about putting this documentary together? Shane Thomas McMillan (STM): When we began this project, the film that we envisioned had a lot to do…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay