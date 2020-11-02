Oxford: The soggy view from UK's oldest rain record

From BBC
Last month was a particularly mucky and murky one amongst the “dreaming spires” of Oxford, as the city experienced its wettest October in 145 years.
Data collected at the Radcliffe Observatory recorded 185.3mm of rain.
Not only was that the highest monthly total observed on the site since 1875, it was also the fourth wettest of all months since records began in 1767.
The Radcliffe Meteorological Station holds the longest, continuous, single-site precipitation data-set in the UK.
Its rain gauge is positioned in a pen close to the majestic neoclassical observatory building in the gardens of Green Templeton College. And even in this age of automation, the instrument is still read by eye every morning.
Currently, this task falls to Keble College doctoral student David Crowhurst.
“We had an intense start to the month which was driven by Storm Alex, which saw 60mm falling on one day, the 3rd. That was quite something,” he told BBC News.
“But we also had 27 rainy days in the month. A rainy day is when rainfall is equal to or greater than 0.2mm per day, and those 27 rainy days are a record for an October.”
It pretty much rained everywhere on 3 October – not just in Oxford. The UK Met Office says that Saturday was the single wettest day for the country as a whole since daily record keeping began nationally in 1891.
Unsurprisingly with so much rain, the Radcliffe station recorded only 70.7 hours of sunshine through October –