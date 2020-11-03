11 workers killed in landslide at illegal coal mining site in Indonesia

Eleven road construction workers were killed on Oct. 21 by a landslide at an illegal coal mining site in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province. The workers were found buried under soil from a hill above the road, although there were no rains or other weather conditions that might otherwise have triggered a landslide at the time of the incident. The accident, which occurred in Penyandingan village, is the latest in a series of incidents involving illegal coal mining in the province. Eleven road construction workers died from a landslide at an illegal coal mining site in Tanjung Agung, Muara Enim district, South Sumatra. Image courtesy of the Tanjung Agung Precinct Police. High coal potential Indonesia has the world’s sixth-largest proven coal reserves, with about 3.5% of global proven coal reserves. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources reported that the country has 37 billion tons of coal reserves, enough to allow the country to maintain production for the next 62 years. Its total coal resources, including deposits that may not be economically feasible to mine, are estimated to stand at around 147 billion tons. As other countries transition toward renewable resources, Indonesia shows no sign of abandoning coal. In 2020, Indonesia’s coal production is targeted at 550 million tons, the majority (around 395 million tons) to be exported, with the rest for domestic use. And while the government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it also plans rapid growth in coal-fired power plants, with 39 new plants under construction and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

