Are wolves related to dogs? Candid Animal Cam meets the largest member of the dog family

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the ancestor of all domestic dog breeds: grey wolves. Grey wolves (Canis lupus) are the largest member of the dog family. Because they are one of the most wide-ranging land animals, there are more than thirty recognized subspecies. Grey wolves are highly intelligent and social; they live in nuclear family groups called packs which are typically composed of an alpha pair and their pups. The number of wolves in a pack depends upon habitat and abundance of prey, but can range from two to thirty-six individuals, however, six to ten are most common. Wolves are apex predators and considered ecosystem engineers as they not only regulate the populations of their prey animals, like deer but also modify the landscape through their influence on grazers. Grey wolves’ historical range has been reduced to about one-third mainly due to hunting because they prey on farmer’s livestock and because of fear of attacks on humans. Habitat destruction and the loss of their prey base is also a huge threat to their populations. Fortunately, in some of its former habitat, the wolf is making a successful comeback due to strong conservation efforts and reintroduction plans. Watch the video to learn more about this species! Special thanks to Alexia Constantinou and Sean McHugh for sharing this footage with us. Alexia is a MSc student in the Wildlife Coexistence and Belowground Ecology Labs…This article was originally published on Mongabay

