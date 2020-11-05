Podcast: Saving the singing rhino

The Sumatran rhino, like the land that it inhabits, is unlike anything else in this world: small in stature and docile by nature, the animal sports a coat of black fur and sing songs like a dolphin. In other words, this ancient species surprises and enchants anyone lucky enough to encounter it. But Sumatran rhinos are also one of the most endangered large mammals on the planet. While its population is difficult to pinpoint, experts estimate there could be as many as 80 – or as few as 30 – still in the wild, leaving their future in doubt. To understand the wonder and worry associated with this species, Mongabay Explores podcast host Mike DiGirolamo speaks with two guests, Wulan Pusparini and Jeremy Hance, about the unique challenges of conserving them, what is being done for them currently, and what needs to happen in order to save them from extinction. Pusparini studied Sumatran rhinos as a species conservation specialist with the Wildlife Conservation Society before pursuing her Ph.D. in Environmental Conservation at Oxford University, while Hance is Mongabay’s senior correspondent, who’s traveled Sumatra extensively to cover the species (and is the author of a new book about such travels, “Baggage“). Listen here: Speaking with them sheds light on a complicated history of spoiled efforts, delayed action, breakthroughs in conservation and breeding practices, and impactful efforts that are holding the line for this extremely vulnerable mammal. To learn more, one can also read Mongabay’s twin series authored by Hance on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

