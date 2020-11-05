Video: ‘Don’t give up!’ The last known Loa water frogs produce 200 tadpoles

In 2019, the last known 14 Loa water frogs (Telmatobius dankoi) were evacuated from a swiftly vanishing stream in northern Chile. Now, after more than a year of meticulous care, they have produced 200 tadpoles. “The zoo’s specialists not only nursed the animals back to health after they were discovered malnourished and near-death in the wild last year, but they have now succeeded in breeding a new generation of a species that has very nearly vanished,” Lina Valencia, Global Wildlife Conservation’s Andes conservation officer, said in a statement. A healthy Loa water frog in 2015 (left) compared to a malnourished Loa water frog (right). The malnourished frogs were taken from their drying stream in northern Chili to the National Zoo of Chile. Left photo by Claudio Soto Azat. Right photo by the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism of Chile. The frogs caught a ride in the cockpit of a commercial flight from their dwindling habitat in Chile’s driest desert to the National Zoo of Chile in Santiago. Once the frogs reached the zoo, experts there faced the challenge of recreating the water environment of their home stream and figuring out what to feed them. “When we brought these animals to the zoo, I didn’t even know if they were going to survive the transfer from Calama on the plane to Santiago,” said Andrés Charrier, a rescue team member and herpetologist affiliated with the Chilean Herpetological Society. Researchers search for Loa water frogs during their rescue mission near Calama, Chile in July…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay