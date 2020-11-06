Coronavirus and mink: What are the implications?

From BBC
A mutation in coronavirus has triggered culls of millions of mink across Denmark.
Scientists say this latest twist in the pandemic is worrying but we don’t yet know the full picture.
Danish authorities have found genetic changes in the virus they say might undermine the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines currently in development.
Precise details haven’t yet been shared widely, leaving many scientists somewhat in the dark.
Dr Marisa Peyre, an epidemiologist from the French research institute Cirad, says the existence of the mutated virus “is worrying” and of public health concern.
“Every time the virus spreads between animals it changes, and if it changes too much from the one that is circulating within humans at the moment, that might mean that any vaccine or treatment that will be produced soon might not work as well as it should do,” she explained.
This is a very unusual chain of events; a virus that originally came from a wild animal, probably a bat, jumped into humans, possibly via an unknown animal host, sparking a pandemic.
Mink kept in large numbers on mink farms have caught the virus from infected workers. And, in a small number of cases, the virus has crossed back from mink to humans, picking up genetic changes on the way.
The mutation is reported to involve the spike protein of the