Mongabay’s most popular conservation news stories in October 2020

Mongabay’s most read post during the month of October on our global English news site was a commentary from David Wilkie, Susan Lieberman, and James Watson from the Wildlife Conservation Society on the importance of protecting Indigenous Peoples’ traditional land rights to achieve conservation outcomes. Published at the end of September, the piece had more than 145,000 pageviews during the month. Overall, traffic across all of Mongabay’s bureaus amounted to 10.8 million pageviews, a 16% increase over a year ago, bringing total on-site readership for 2020 to 121 million pageviews so far. Below are the 20 articles with the most traffic during the month of October. Protect Indigenous People’s rights to avoid a sixth extinction (commentary) (9/29/20) Written by and James Watson, Susan Lieberman, and David Wilkie – 145,766 pageviews In this commentary, David Wilkie, Susan Lieberman, and James Watson from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) argue that protecting Indigenous Peoples’ traditional land rights is one of the most effective strategies for preventing the Sixth Mass Extinction. “Most of humanity have been grossly negligent in our use of the Earth,” they write. “Wise stewardship of natural resources by Indigenous Peoples within their traditional territories has had a profoundly positive impact on the conservation of plant and animal species on land and in rivers, lakes, and coastal waters.” “The decisions Indigenous Peoples have made over generations have done more to protect the planet’s species and ecological systems than all the protected areas established and managed by individual countries combined. The majority…This article was originally published on Mongabay

