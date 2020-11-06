Mossmorran: Carbon emissions from flaring revealed

From BBC
Up to 13,800 tonnes of CO2 could have been emitted from a Fife chemical plant during October flaring, according to figures from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).
The Scottish Greens say that is equivalent to 9,140 people taking a return flight from Glasgow to New York.
The Mossmorran flaring lasted three days from 4 to 6 October.
Fife Ethylene Plant operator ExxonMobil said it was committed to minimising carbon dioxide emissions.
It was the fourth period of elevated flaring at the Exxonmobil plant in 2020.
Green MSP Mark Ruskell said it would take up to 13,800 trees 100 years to offset the same amount of carbon.
He said the climate impact of the flaring was “catastrophic” and renewed calls for a transition plan for the plant.
“Flaring is distressing and highly disruptive for local residents every time this fossil fuel relic suffers a breakdown, but these figures also now show the catastrophic long-term impacts this is having on our environment,” he said.
“Scotland has a legally binding target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, so it’s baffling to find out this much carbon is regularly being burned off into out atmosphere with very little consequence for the operators.
“Work is planned to reduce the impacts of flaring, but it’s already been delayed, and as far as I understand it won’t have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions. The operations of this plant fundamentally rely on the burning of huge quantities of fossil fuels, and we urgently need a plan to decarbonise it, or