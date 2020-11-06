Peru prosecutors probe Amazon deforestation linked to Mennonite communities

Sitting in the doorway of his house, Isaac Zacharías Klassen, the patriarch of a Mennonite colony that has settled in Masisea, in Peru’s Amazonian department of Ucayali, says he was the first of his community to arrive here in 2016. He was in search of land. “We come from Bolivia,” Klassen said in an interview. “We left there because we needed more land to live.” His wood house is built in the middle of what was once a forest. The area is now a farm, with plows parked on the vast lot. The field shines with furrows ready to plant and trees that surround the large property. Machines for plowing seen on the Mennonite farms located on the Masisea-Imiría highway. Image by Yvette Sierra Praeli. The road from the city of Masisea toward the Imiría Regional Conservation Area is flanked by similar sites. The road is wide enough for heavy machinery such as plows to pass by, operated by young people wearing clothing popular among Mennonites like Klassen: plaid shirts, pants with suspenders, and big hats. “We bought about 2,000 hectares [5,000 acres], more or less,” Klassen said. “We sold everything there [Bolivia] to buy here.” He says it cost them about half a million dollars. The influx of Mennonite communities into the Peruvian Amazon is not only happening in Ucayali. In Tierra Blanca, a town in the Loreto region, a large area of ​​forest has also been cleared by Mennonites. These satellite images show the progress of deforestation in Tierra Blanca, Loreto region. Photo:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

