Climate change: Why the UK's carbon-free future will need rules

From BBC
A 10-point plan aimed at putting the UK on track for a zero emissions economy is due to be unveiled by the prime minister in the coming weeks.
Boris Johnson’s previous speeches on climate change have given the impression the problem can largely be solved by technology – a flash of nuclear, a gust of hydrogen, a blast of offshore wind, a dollop of carbon capture and storage.
But a government spokesperson told BBC News we’ll all need to “work together and play our part”.
And experts warn the issue’s phenomenally complicated – presenting challenges never seen before.
Tackling climate change, they say, will need action right across society and the economy – with a host of new incentives, laws, rules, bans, appliance standards, taxes and institutional innovations.
Let’s examine a few of the issues…
Few of the UK’s challenges are as complex or weirdly wonderful as the future electricity system, in which millions of generators and users of power will trade with each other via the internet.
Already hundreds of thousands of sites are generating energy – from householders with a single rooftop solar panel to mighty Drax power station, in North Yorkshire, with its controversial wood-burners, to giant wind farms floating at sea.
It’s a far cry from the 1990s when power was delivered on a simple grid dominated by a few dozen coal-fired plants
In the coming years, millions of people will want to sell the power they’re generating on their roofs.
We’ll need extra electricity because cars will run on batteries, and homes will be heated by heat