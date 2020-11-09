Conservationists replant legal palm oil plantation with forest in Borneo

In Malaysia’s Bornean state of Sabah, a small NGO is replanting forest over land that was once a legally operating oil palm plantation — essentially reversing time for a small swath of land that, when finished, will reconnect two massive protected areas. The Rhino and Forest Fund (RFF) says the burgeoning 800-meter-wide (2,600-foot) wildlife corridor will benefit numerous endangered species, including Bornean elephants, storm storks, and perhaps the world’s largest remaining population of Bornean banteng (Bos javanicus lowi), a type of wild cattle. “Our project is probably the first case where private oil palm land has been bought over for protection and restoration,” says Robert Risch, executive director of RFF, who notes that while oil palm plantations have been restored to forest before, it’s usually involved reforesting illegally cultivated plantations, not legal ones that have been purchased back. A drone photo of the palm oil plantation and adjacent forest in question. Photo courtesy of RFF. The land in question sits between Tabin Wildlife Reserve and Kulamba Wildlife Reserve and will provide the first land connectivity between these two protected areas in decades. Both Tabin and Kulamba are surrounded entirely by either oil palms or mangrove swamps, making it difficult, if not impossible, for some species to cross between these two areas. RFF says it hopes its new work will change that. “The location of the purchased land parcels couldn’t be better,” Risch notes. To complete the project, RFF purchased 65 hectares (160 acres) of land using donations: 50 hectares (124…This article was originally published on Mongabay

