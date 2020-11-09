'Mutant coronavirus' seen before on mink farms, say scientists

From BBC
The coronavirus mutation causing concern in Denmark has arisen before in mink, scientists have revealed.
The mutated virus has been detected retrospectively in mink at a farm in the Netherlands, but it did not spread to humans, said a leading Dutch expert.
Denmark is culling all its farmed mink due to concerns about a coronavirus strain that has infected a dozen people.
There are fears the mutated virus could undermine vaccine development.
The genetic change is in a part of the virus known as the spike protein, which is important in immunity, and a target for future vaccines and treatments.
The Danish genome sequences were recently released on a public database, allowing scientists in other countries to look for evidence of the mutation.
Prof Wim van der Poel, a veterinary expert at Wageningen University, said analysis of genetic data from the Netherlands revealed one previous case of the mutation at a mink farm there.
He told BBC News: “We have once seen a mutant virus with a comparable mutation in the spike protein encoding region, in mink in the Netherlands, but this mutant did not spread to humans and the mink of the involved farm were culled.”
The Netherlands launched a widespread cull of mink after signs, in a small number of cases, that humans had picked up coronavirus from mink.
The genetic data from Denmark was released on an international database a few days ago, with some scientists questioning why it had