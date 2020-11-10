Honoring children and protecting the planet: an interview with musician Raffi

If you were born in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s in the United States or Canada there’s a good chance you are familiar with the song “Baby Beluga.” The song, which is about a young whale swimming in the ocean with its mother, was written by Raffi Cavoukian, a Canadian singer-lyricist who was once called “the most popular children’s singer in the English-speaking world.” Raffi’s hits include “Down by the Bay”, “Thanks A Lot”, “Must Be Santa”, and “The More We Get Together”. Baby Beluga was inspired by a captive beluga whale named Kavna at the Vancouver Aquarium. But the song itself — which has been covered by groups ranging from the rock band Pearl Jam to country singer Billy Gilman — has gone on to inspire many children to take an interest in nature and wildlife. “Baby Beluga’s ability to move people who hear it still amazes me,” Raffi told Mongabay in a November 2020 interview. “Not only is it still a kids’ favorite, adults who’ve grown up with it — beluga grads — now number in the tens of millions in Canada and the U.S.” Baby Beluga was a big hit, but Raffi turned down lucrative opportunities to commercialize the song and turn it into a franchise, including declining a film offer because its marketing would have involved direct advertising to children. Decisions like that reflect Raffi’s deeper concern about the well-being of children, which extends to the environment upon which they depend. In the 40 years since…This article was originally published on Mongabay

