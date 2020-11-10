Hurricane season: Record number of named Atlantic storms

From BBC
This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has broken the record for the number of named storms, the US National Hurricane Center says.
Subtropical storm Theta in the north-east Atlantic is the 29th, breaking the previous record of 28 set in 2005.
Forecasters say another system is forming in the Caribbean which could be named in the near future.
Meteorologists say several factors are behind the increasing number of tropical storms.
Particularly dangerous storms are given names to raise public awareness before they strike.
The hurricane season, which runs from 1 July to 30 November, has produced storms like Eta, which struck Florida at the weekend after causing destruction and killing dozens in parts of Central America.
Zeta hit Louisiana at the end of October, becoming the fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this season.
Subtropical Storm #Theta has developed tonight in the Northeast Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
This breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season.
Details: https://t.co/lqZULHcvhJ pic.twitter.com/ZFPgUa5Dmp
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020
Theta, not currently a hurricane, is moving north-eastwards towards southern Europe.
Forecasters are watching the formation of another possible storm moving westwards over the central Caribbean Sea.
There are a number of factors which have contributed to a very active hurricane season, says BBC meteorologist Nikki Berry.
The most