Hurricane season: Record number of named Atlantic storms

Zeta hit Louisiana at the end of October, becoming the fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this season.

Subtropical Storm #Theta has developed tonight in the Northeast Atlantic, the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season.

Details: https://t.co/lqZULHcvhJ pic.twitter.com/ZFPgUa5Dmp

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020