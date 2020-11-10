Newly discovered primate 'already facing extinction'

From BBC
A monkey that is new to science has been discovered in the remote forests of Myanmar.
The Popa langur, named after its home on Mount Popa, is critically endangered with numbers down to about 200 individuals.
Langurs are a group of leaf-eating monkeys that are found across south east Asia.
The newly described animal is known for its distinctive spectacle-like eye patches and greyish-coloured fur.
It is at risk from habitat loss and hunting.
Scientists have long suspected there might be a new species in Myanmar, based on DNA extracted from the droppings of wild monkeys, but evidence has been hard to find.
With very little information to go on, they turned to historical specimens stored in natural history museums in London, Leiden, New York and Singapore.
Early explorers to Burma collected the monkey specimens, which had never been examined in detail.
The researchers extracted DNA and measured physical features such as tail and ear length, which they compared with those of wild populations.
This revealed a new species, the Popa langur, which is found only in patches of forest in the centre of the country. Most live in a wildlife sanctuary park on the slopes of the sacred pilgrimage site of Mount Popa.
Describing the species scientifically will help in its conservation, said Frank Momberg of the conservation group Flora and Fauna International.
He told BBC News: “The Popa langur, just newly described, is already critically endangered and facing