Climate change: Protecting the rainforest through your shopping basket

From BBC
New laws should help prevent consumers from buying food grown on rainforest land that has been illegally logged.
UK firms will be banned from selling commodities if their production breaches local laws protecting forests and other natural areas.
The change will be included in a new Environment Bill that MPswill discuss.
The aim is to stop British consumers playing an inadvertent role in an environmental crime through the goods in their supermarket basket.
The key commodities most grown on land that is illegally cleared are:
It is estimated that around half of tropical deforestation is illegal – and linked to the expansion of commercial forestry and agriculture, with land being cleared to make way for grazing animals and growing crops.
That matters to humanity because rainforests are vital for absorbing climate-heating emissions, their diverse species, their capacity to store water and their potential for new medicines.
The government has agreed the UK must stop metaphorically “importing” the problem of deforestation. Its move has been welcomed by environmentalists, but they raise questions whether it will be possible to trace all products. They also ask what level the fines will be, and how the law will be enforced.
Ruth Chambers, from the umbrella group Greener UK, said “This is really a great step to protect rainforests – but we don’t know the full details yet.
“The other issue is that this ban only