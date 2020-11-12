Myanmar’s new langur species is ‘very beautiful,’ but critically endangered

There’s a new kid in town: a gray-furred langur with white-rimmed eyes and a fluffy head has just been announced as a new primate species. The Popa langur (Trachypithecus popa), named after an extinct volcano near its habitat in Myanmar, is causing a stir, not only for its novelty as a species, but for its charismatic appearance. “It looks like a bespectacled uncle,” Frank Momberg, director of program development for the Asia-Pacific region at Fauna & Flora International (FFI), an international conservation organization, told Mongabay in an interview. “It makes it very cute, and very beautiful.” Popa langur is newest langur species in the genus Trachypithecus. Image by Thaung Win. The discovery of the Popa langur actually took place in the laboratory. A team of international researchers, led by Christian Roos of the German Primate Center, a nonprofit research institute, compared tissue samples from various museum specimens, including a 100-year-old specimen from London’s Natural History Museum, with fecal samples from captive and wild animals. After several years of genetic analysis, the scientists published a paper in Zoological Research identifying the Popa langur as a distinct species in the genus Trachypithecus. “[For] more than 100 years, we had specimens from this new species lying in the museum,” Roos, lead author of the study, told Mongabay in an interview. “But nobody really looked at these specimens in detail … [and] it was always overlooked as something different. There are about 20 known langur species in the Trachypithecus genus. A close cousin to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

