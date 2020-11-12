Palm oil giant Korindo accused again of illegally burning Papuan rainforest

JAKARTA — Palm oil giant Korindo Group is alleged to have set fires to clear rainforest in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua, a practice that is banned by law. The allegation was raised by Greenpeace International and Forensic Architecture, a research group based at the University of London, whose joint investigation found indications of deliberate burning by the Indonesian-South Korean joint venture. To determine the origin and nature of the fires in a concession held by Korindo subsidiary PT Dongin Prabhawa in Papua’s Merauke district, Forensic Architecture looked at NASA satellite imagery from October 2011 to January 2016. It also analyzed video from aerial surveys conducted by Greenpeace International campaigners in 2013 to determine what’s known as the normalized burn ratio, essentially identifying burned areas and estimating fire severity. Forensic Architecture noted that the pattern of fires — their direction and the speed with which they moved — matched the pattern of land clearing in the periods of February to May 2012, July to December 2012, February 2013, April to December 2013, January 2014, April to December 2014, and May to December 2015. This, said Forensic Architecture senior researcher Samaneh Moafy, is an indication of deliberate burning. “If the fires in Korindo’s concession were natural, the outbreaks would be irregular,” she said. “However, tracking the movements of deforestation and fires over time shows that they clearly happen in sequence with fires following the clearance in a west to east direction and overwhelmingly happening inside Korindo’s concession boundary.” A comparison with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

