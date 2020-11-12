Satellites, maps and the flow of cattle: Brazilian solutions for reducing deforestation are already in use

A set of tools that is already used in Brazil may be the key to controlling deforestation in the Amazon rainforest caused by the cattle raising industry. According to data from the Trase platform, which highlights the relationship between commodities and deforestation, 80% of the Brazilian forest razed in 2018 became pasture supplying the country’s supermarkets, despite public agreements that the sector has signed promising to eliminate illegal logging from their supply chains. Substantially reducing the problem requires no new technologies or large sums of money, and the meatpackers seem to have realized this. On September 23 the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS, said it would increase controls over its supply chain using currently-available public data. Marfrig had also made a similar announcement in July, and Minerva confirmed to our reporters that it has been carrying out risk analyses since August. The companies decided to act to calm overseas investors, who are looking for ways to divest from meatpackers, fearing repetitional damage. “The problem is the purchase of cattle from suppliers over whom you don’t necessarily have any control. The person you buy from directly from may be okay, but if he buys from another supplier, you really don’t know [if the animal is legal],” said Eric Pedersen, director of responsible investments at Nordea, a European bank which divested 240 million Brazilian Reais ($43 million) from JBS stocks in July. Last year, Norwegian Storebrands Asset Management sold off its shares in Marfrig for the same reason. But while the giants of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay