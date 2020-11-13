Activists in Malaysia call on road planners to learn the lessons of history

Noormala Anwar’s frustration comes through in an Aug. 4 video she posted on Facebook. She swings her phone’s camera back and forth, revealing a bulldozer sitting right next to her house in northeastern Sabah, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo. Her children are still inside the building, which abuts the existing road. Outside, construction crew members stand around, the roar of equipment in the background. In Malay and through tears, Anwar yells, “You give us a limit of one week to move out before you destroy our home.” But she and her family are staying, she says. “Let me be clear on that.” Anwar’s house stood in the way of crews and their bulldozers tasked with widening this stretch — and many other parts — of the existing road network in the state. It’s part of an effort to construct the Pan Borneo Highway, a massive infrastructure project proponents say will spur economic development in East Malaysia. Current plans call for the expansion or construction of new tarmacked road through more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Sabah and the neighboring state of Sarawak, that will ultimately link up with a similar project in Indonesia’s provinces on the island. Proboscis monkeys are a common sight along the Kinabatangan River in Sabah. Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. After Anwar’s footage went viral on Facebook, a team working on the film Our Road Our Say interviewed her in Sabah’s Kinabatangan region. She told them that local government officials came to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

