Biden’s election is good news for the climate. But what comes next?

Few images captured the mood of climate activists this week more vividly than a video posted to Twitter of Christiana Figueres, one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, jubilantly dancing in circles after receiving word that outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump had lost his bid for reelection. With the victory of Joe Biden, the U.S. is now poised to rejoin the agreement, and for the first time since 2017 will be not be led by a climate science denier. Biden's climate agenda, which has been described as the most ambitious of any presidential candidate in U.S. history, is balm for advocates who have struggled to move the global agenda forward without the participation of one of the world's leading carbon emitters. But challenges loom ahead: Biden is likely to be governing with a conservative Republican Senate that will curtail his options in Congress, giving him a narrow rope to walk between the demands of progressives in his own party and the limitations imposed on him by his political opponents. Still, analysts say his election represents the best chance in years to decarbonize the U.S. economy, and will provide a desperately needed shot in the arm for international efforts to slow climate change. "Anyone who cares about the climate crisis is now breathing a huge sigh of relief," Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute (WRI), told reporters in a press call on Nov. 10. "The U.S. is officially back in the game."

