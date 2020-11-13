Bribery-tainted coal plant in Indonesia held up as landowners hold out

JAKARTA — Already facing a pandemic, a corruption scandal, and the revocation of its environmental permit, an embattled coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian island of Java faces a new obstacle: landowners refusing the compensation offered by the developer. The 1,000-megawatt plant has been under construction since 2017 on 204 hectares (505 acres) in the coastal district of Cirebon, West Java province. The $2.2 billion facility, named Cirebon 2, is an expansion of an existing 660 MW plant operating since 2012. The Indonesian government has deemed the project a key part of its wider national strategy to boost power generation across the archipelago. A crucial part of the Cirebon 2 project is the construction of 45 pylons to accommodate the extra power output. But scores of residents living near the site of one of the planned towers are opposed to it, saying plant operator PT Cirebon Energi Prasarana (CEPR) is not offering them enough compensation for their land. “That site was actually targeted to be completed by this October,” company spokesman Yuda Panjaitan said earlier this month as quoted by local media. The Cirebon 2 coal-fired power plant in West Java province, Indonesia. Image courtesy of Walhi. CEPR says it can’t meet the landowners’ request because it’s only seeking to use their land rather than buy it outright. It has enlisted the Cirebon district government and police in its efforts to persuade the residents to accept its offer, but to no avail. The company says it has deposited the money…This article was originally published on Mongabay

