Nasa's new 'megarocket' set for critical tests

Nasa has been developing a “megarocket” to send humans to the Moon and, eventually, Mars. The last critical tests of the giant launcher’s core section are expected to take place within the next few weeks. Sometimes compared to the iconic Saturn V, can the Space Launch System (SLS) help capture the excitement of lunar exploration for a new generation?
In southern Mississippi, near the border with Louisiana, engineers have been putting a remarkable piece of hardware through its paces.
A giant orange cylinder is suspended on an equally imposing steel structure called the B-2 test stand on the grounds of Stennis Space Center, a Nasa test facility outside the city of Bay St Louis.
Measuring 65m (212ft) from top to bottom – longer than the Statue of Liberty – the cylinder represents the core of a space vehicle more powerful than anything the world has seen since the 1960s.
It’s called the Space Launch System (SLS) and it consists of the liquid-fuelled core stage – with four powerful RS-25 engines at its base – and two solid fuel boosters which are strapped to the sides.
The fully assembled vehicle provides the massive thrust force necessary to blast astronauts off the Earth and hurl them towards the Moon. Under Nasa’s Artemis programme, the next man and the first woman will be despatched to the lunar surface in 2024. It will be the first crewed landing on Earth’s only natural satellite since Apollo 17 in 1972.
It may use technology developed for the space shuttle, but in many ways, the SLS is a modern heir to