New Sentinel satellites to check the pulse of Earth

From BBC
Yet more Sentinel satellites are to be built for the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation network.
Contracts have been announced with industry to procure spacecraft that can provide information on a range of parameters – from the extent of Arctic sea-ice to the condition of soils in drought-hit regions of the world.
The new satellites are expected to launch towards the decade’s end.
This depends, however, on sufficient further funding being identified.
Copernicus, with its Sentinel spacecraft, represents arguably the most ambitious EO programme in the world right now.
While a number of commercial concerns are launching larger numbers of satellites to map the Earth, none is investing in so wide a range of high-fidelity sensor types.
What’s more, all the data from the Sentinels is free and open, including to users outside Europe.
The contracts announced by the European Space Agency (Esa) on Friday begin the development of three systems that, for the moment, carry only codenames: