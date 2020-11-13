Surrounded by intruders, the last of Brazil’s Piripkura hold out in the Amazon

Área de floresta preservada dentro da Terra Indígena Piripkura. Foto: Dado Carlin. Tamandua and Baita are two of the last three remaining members of the Piripkura Indigenous people in northwest Mato Grosso state, Brazil. They’re also survivors of a massacre, increasingly being closed in on since the 1980s by land grabbers, loggers and miners. They continue to resist in the face of this onslaught, knowing that the very fate of the land they call home depends on their own existence. The protected status of the Piripkura Indigenous Territory, which spans 243,000 hectares (600,000 acres), is maintained by a periodically renewed use restriction ordinance issued by Funai, the federal agency for Indigenous affairs. The deadline for the next renewal is September 2021, but there is no guarantee that the territory, which still awaits boundary demarcation, will be maintained beyond that date. The escalation of illegal occupation and deforestation within the Indigenous land has worried experts and intensified tensions in the region. More than 360 hectares (890 acres) were deforested by clearcutting between August and September this year alone, indicating the presence of invaders, likely land grabbers. A “normative instruction” from Funai, published in April and suspended by the Mato Grosso justice system in June, left loopholes for land grabbers to regularize, or stake a legitimate claim to, occupied areas within Indigenous lands that are in the process of demarcation, as is the case for Piripkura. Three private properties, more than 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) in size, were certified inside the Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay