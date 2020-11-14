Amazon deforestation shoots higher in October, reversing 3-month trend

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose 50 percent in October, ending a streak where the region’s deforestation rate had declined for three straight months, according to data released Friday by the national space research institute INPE. The news came shortly after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to threaten the use of military force against the United States should it attempt to impose sanctions on the South American country for its failure to slow rising deforestation. Monthly deforestation according to INPE’s deforestation alert system, DETER, and Imazon’s SAD system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that tracks deforestation independently of the Brazilian government. INPE’s satellite-based deforestation alert system shows that 836 square kilometers of Amazon forest — an area is 246 times the size of New York City’s Central Park — were cut down during October 2020. The month’s clearing brings the area of forest loss for the year-to-date to 7,899 square kilometers, 6% below where it stood at the same time last year when deforestation hit the highest level recorded since 2008. The October data also showed a 3% increase in forest degradation and selective cutting — which often precede outright deforestation — and a 66% jump in the area affected by fires over last year. INPE estimated the extent of “burn scars” at 14,487 square kilometers, an area larger than the U.S. state of Connecticut. Accumulated monthly deforestation according to INPE’s deforestation alert system, DETER. This table shows deforestation since the beginning of August, which is the reference period Brazil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay