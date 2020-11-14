Extra £40m for green spaces in England, Boris Johnson pledges

From BBC

A further £40m is to be ploughed into green spaces in England as part of a plan to restore species and combat climate change.

The government says the cash will fund thousands of jobs in conservation.

The prime minister also promised new national parks and greater protections for England’s iconic landscapes.

Environmentalists welcomed the investment but said it was a fraction of what is needed to restore Britain’s depleted wildlife.

Boris Johnson said the scheme was part of his 10-point plan for combating climate change, which Downing Street said would be unveiled this week.

The plan has been widely leaked and it is thought to include a commitment to:

energy efficiency and heat for homes and businessoffshore windthe power systemnuclear – including small modular reactors carbon capture storage hydrogeninnovation funding for net-zerotransportgreen financingnatural environment investment

Craig Bennett from the Wildlife Trusts said the new announcement did not really belong in the 10-point climate plan because it focused primarily on wildlife and landscape, rather than saving carbon emissions.

But Boris Johnson said the scheme was part of a plan for a green recovery post-Covid.

‘Iconic landscapes’

Funding will go to environmental charities creating or restoring important habitats like peatland and wetland; preventing or cleaning up pollution; creating woodland; and helping people connect with nature.

The prime minister said this will in turn create and retain skilled and unskilled jobs, such as ecologists, project managers, tree planters and teams to carry out

