Hampshire doctor claims Mars ownership using lasers

From BBC

A Hampshire GP is laying claim to land on Mars by using high-powered lasers to “terraform” the red planet.

Phil Davies has been trying for more than a decade to highlight the “terrible plight” of the 43-year-old Outer Space Treaty.

He now leads a global campaign to own part of the planet, in a bid to force the UN to update its rules.

His laser releases microscopic carbon dioxide molecules, which changes the atmosphere and potentially allows him to claim land on Mars.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore