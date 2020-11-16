Brazil’s Bem Querer dam: An impending Amazon disaster (commentary)

The text of this commentary is updated from an earlier Portuguese-language version of the author’s column at Amazônia Real. Brazilian Amazonia already has more than a dozen large hydroelectric dams, and their development history is not good: severe human and environmental impacts, and benefits far below those envisaged by the proponents at the time decisions were made to build the dams. The lessons of this history have not been learned, and today the government is moving fast in its preparations for yet another dam facing serious questions — the Bem Querer Dam, proposed to block the Rio Branco in Roraima state, to become operational in 2028 with 650 MW installed capacity (EPE, 2020, p. 71) (Figure 1). Figure 1. Map of the Rio Branco Basin (left) and the planned Bem Querer dam and reservoir (right), also showing three smaller planned dams on the Mucajaí River, a tributary to the Rio Branco. Source: EPE. President Jair Bolsonaro has announced his priorities for building more Amazon dams, including Bem Querer (Figure 2). Bem Querer is one of three large dams to be built under Brazil’s current 2020-2029 ten-year energy expansion plan, although more dams could be added to the list if the Bolsonaro administration succeeds in its declared objective of removing restrictions on building dams in Indigenous areas. Figure 2. President Bolsonaro in August 2019 announcing his priority for building large dams, including Bem Querer. Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters. Source: O Estado de São Paulo. The Bem Querer dam’s socio-environmental impacts would be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

