Summit aims for clean-up of shipping industry

They say the current proposals simply do not meet the required Paris targets.

A joint statement from a group of six non-governmental organisations warns: “This proposal will not cap, let alone reduce, the shipping sector’s one billion tonnes and rising of annual emissions this decade – the very decade in which the world’s climate scientists say we must almost halve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to stay within a relatively safe 1.5C of global warming, as committed to under the Paris Agreement.”

Much hope is being placed on technological developments, with the emphasis on using greener fuels like ammonia, ethanol, hydrogen or even wind power. But shipping industry figures say all of these options have drawbacks and they point to the “massive” costs involved in changing from fossil fuel use. Read the full article