Summit aims for clean-up of shipping industry

From BBC
Governments from around the world will try to reach agreement on a deal to clean up international shipping this week.
Scientists say ships are a key source of pollution, producing a billion tonnes in CO2 emissions each year.
That’s more than Germany produces and about 3% of the global total.
In 2018, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN body which regulates the industry, agreed that international shipping had to act.
It promised to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050, to make cuts before 2030 to curb pollution, and to get emissions to peak as soon as possible.
Since then, activists have accused the IMO and the industry of watering down hard won promises and ignoring the commitment they made.
They say the current proposals simply do not meet the required Paris targets.
A joint statement from a group of six non-governmental organisations warns: “This proposal will not cap, let alone reduce, the shipping sector’s one billion tonnes and rising of annual emissions this decade – the very decade in which the world’s climate scientists say we must almost halve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to stay within a relatively safe 1.5C of global warming, as committed to under the Paris Agreement.”
Much hope is being placed on technological developments, with the emphasis on using greener fuels like ammonia, ethanol, hydrogen or even wind power. But shipping industry figures say all of these options have drawbacks and they point to the “massive” costs involved in changing from fossil fuel use.