Ban on new petrol and diesel cars in UK from 2030 under PM's green plan

From BBC
New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030, prime minister Boris Johnson has said.
But some hybrids would still be allowed, Mr Johnson confirmed.
It is part of what the prime minister calls a “green industrial revolution” to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear.
Critics of the plan say the £4bn allocated is far too small for the scale of the challenge.
The total amount of new money announced in the package is a 25th of the projected £100bn cost of high-speed rail, HS2.
The government says it is part of a broader £12bn package of public investment that is expected to draw in much more private sector funding.
A Downing Street source said it would send a clear signal to investors where to put their money for the future.
The plan includes provision for a large nuclear plant – likely to be at Sizewell in Suffolk – and for advanced small nuclear reactors, which it is hoped, will create an estimated 10,000 jobs at Rolls-Royce and other firms.
The government hopes that as many as 250,000 jobs will be created overall – especially in the north of England and in Wales, with 60,000 in offshore wind.
The clean energy revolution will also creep into some people’s homes.
The government will bring forward, to 2023, the date by which new homes will need to be