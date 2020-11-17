Inverted cables doom European Vega rocket

From BBC
Engineers have identified already the fault that led to the loss of Europe’s Vega rocket on Monday night.
The vehicle veered off course after eight minutes of flight, destroying itself and its two satellite payloads.
Actuators that change the direction of thrust on the Vega’s upper-stage engine had been installed incorrectly.
When they received commands from the guidance system, they turned the rocket counter to the intended direction.
The immediate analysis concluded that it was a matter of cables being inverted.
“This was of course a production and quality issue. It was a human error and not a design one,” officials told reporters.
The Vega launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana at 22:52 local time (01:52 GMT Tuesday). The debris fell into the Atlantic Ocean.
The mission failure is the second for a Vega in 17 career outings.
A July 2019 loss of a vehicle resulted in the destruction of a United Arab Emirates imaging satellite. That payload was insured.
The two satellites on this most recent flight were not.
The projects behind Spain’s SeoSat-Ingenio Earth observer and France’s Taranis research payload to study high-atmosphere lightning will need to find new sources of funding if they are to re-fly their spacecraft.
SeoSat-Ingenio was developed in partnership with the European Space Agency (Esa).
One of its objectives was to help home industry in Spain learn how to implement a complete space system, from satellite manufacturing to ground-segment control and data analysis.
“[This] first objective has been fully achieved,” said Josef Aschbacher, Esa’s director of Earth observation.
<div data-component="text-block"