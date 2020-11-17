Nasa SpaceX mission: Dragon capsule docks with space station

From BBC
The four astronauts who left Earth on Monday (GMT) have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).
Their SpaceX Dragon capsule made a series of inch-perfect manoeuvres to bring them into an attachment position on the front of the orbiting lab.
Commander Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Soichi Noguchi will be spending the next six months aloft.
They join three individuals already aboard – Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
Raising the resident complement to seven individuals will triple the amount of microgravity science that can be conducted on the 410km-high outpost, the US space agency Nasa says.
The incoming crew has to wait for seal checks and pressure equalisation before the hatches between the Dragon and the ISS can be opened. A welcoming ceremony and a call with media back on Earth await.
A few hours before their arrival, the four astronauts gave a video tour of their capsule, describing its various features.
“This is just an unbelievable experience. It has been fantastic so far,” added Mike Hopkins. “We’re about 21 hours into a six-month mission, so we’re very excited for us.”
The capsule commander and his colleagues are the first crew rotation to be brought up to the station on a fully certified, commercial human transportation system.
The Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule they used to get off Earth is a service the Californian firm SpaceX now sells to Nasa. And the agency has a contract with the company for a further five crew