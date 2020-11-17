World's only known white giraffe fitted with tracker to deter poachers

From BBC
The world’s only known white giraffe has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to keep poachers at bay in north-east Kenya, conservationists say.
A conservation group said rangers could monitor the lone male giraffe’s movements in real time.
The giraffe has a rare genetic condition called leucism, which causes the loss of skin pigmentation.
He is thought to be the last of his kind, after poachers killed two of his family members in March.
Rangers fear the giraffe could suffer the same fate as his relatives, a female and her seven-month-old calf with similar white skin.
Their carcasses were found in a conservation area in Kenya’s north-eastern Garissa County, where the male giraffe is currently living alone.
The Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, which oversees wildlife in the area, said the tracking device was attached to one of the giraffe’s horns on 8 November.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the non-profit group said the tracking device would give hourly updates on the giraffe’s whereabouts, enabling rangers to “keep the unique animal safe from poachers”.
The manager of the group, Mohammed Ahmednoor, thanked conservationists for their help in protecting the giraffe and other wildlife.
“The giraffe’s grazing range has been blessed with good rains in the recent past and the abundant vegetation bodes well for the future of the white male,” he said.
The Kenya Wildlife Society, the main conservation body in the east-African country, said it was happy to assist in efforts to protect “unique wildlife like the only known white