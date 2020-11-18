Climate change: Warmer winters linked to increased drowning risk

From BBC
Winter activities on ice are becoming increasingly dangerous as the world warms, scientists say.
When researchers looked at data on drowning accidents in largely frozen lakes or rivers, they saw a “strong correlation” to rising temperatures.
They found that deaths from drowning were five times higher when warmer weather made the ice thinner and weaker.
Children aged under nine years and younger adults were most at risk.
For indigenous peoples in many northern regions of the world, livelihoods often depend on access to frozen lakes in winter for hunting, fishing and travel.
In countries like the US, Canada and Russia, winter leisure activities such as skating or tobogganing on ice are also hugely popular.
But as the world warms, winter ice is becoming less stable and scientists believe it poses a greater threat of accidental drowning.
Canadian researchers looked at data on 4,000 drowning events in 10 countries over three decades since the 1990s.
They found that higher temperatures were a good predictor of the number of deaths by drowning.
“We can confidently say that there is a quite a strong correlation between warmer winter air temperatures and more winter drownings,” said study leader Sapna Sharma, from York University in Toronto, Canada.
“Almost half of the winter drownings were associated with warmer temperatures.”
The researchers collated data from official sources including coroner’s offices. They were able to compare these figures to longstanding records from lakes showing when