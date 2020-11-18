COP26: Frustrated by delay, young activists stage virtual Mock COP

From BBC
Hundreds of young environmental activists from around the world are meeting virtually to call for greater action on climate change.
With the international climate talks that were due to be held in Glasgow this year delayed until November 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, young people have decided to create their own.
Unlike the UN summit, COP26, the youth-led Mock COP is not based anywhere physical.
Workshops and talks are being hosted virtually across multiple time zones, reducing carbon emissions by 1,500 times that of previous COP events, according to organisers.
From Thursday until 1 December, more than 350 young environmental activists from 150 countries will hold discussions and hear from a range of climate experts to produce a final statement of demands.
The aim? For countries to consider adopting them into law.
Co-organiser Dom Jaramillo, 21, from Ecuador, says the event was born of frustration at the postponement of climate talks.
Dozens of world leaders will attend the summit between 1 and 12 November next year – in the most important round of talks since the global Paris Agreement to tackle climate change in 2015.
“We decided we had to do something because we are in a climate emergency,” she told BBC News.
“We want to raise ambitions and show world leaders how a COP should be run. We are not the leaders of