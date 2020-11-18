For sustainable business, ‘planetary boundaries’ define the new rules

How does a business grow and expand, but function in a way that doesn’t overexploit the Earth? A new enterprise is offering an answer to this question. Last week, the Science Based Target Network (SBTN), an offshoot of a global partnership called the Global Commons Alliance (GCA), launched a program to help companies, consultancies and industry coalitions set environmental targets that would help them operate sustainably. The SBTN will not just advise companies on how to curb carbon emissions, which is often the focus of sustainable business models. Instead, it will offer guidance on how to take action to protect all aspects of the natural world. While the SBTN is still in its infancy, the organizers say the project has the potential to draw an array of companies — from small businesses to large, multinational corporations — into a global partnership that can proffer solutions to the world’s sustainability issues. The SBTN’s goal, as set out in its initial guidelines for companies, is to create a “nature-positive world,” in which nature loss is brought to a standstill, enabling the natural world to mount a recovery. Creek in the Amazon rainforest. Image by Rhett A. Butler. ‘No one can accomplish what needs to be done alone’ The GCA is a coalition of more than 50 organizations that came together with the shared interest of empowering individuals, companies, cities, and even entire countries, to help protect the global commons — that is, resources essential to our survival, including biodiversity, climate, land, ocean and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

