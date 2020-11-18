Green targets: Do governments meet them?

From BBC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to tackle climate change is the latest in a long list of government pledges and targets on the environment.
Successive prime ministers – both Labour and Conservative – have set targets on everything from carbon emissions to tree planting.
“UK government’s record on environmental targets is a bit hit and miss – but mostly miss,” says Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK.
“Targets are a great way of expressing government vision and ambition, but they become meaningless without the policies, funding, regulation and enforcement necessary to see them delivered.”
So how successful have British governments been in meeting their green targets?
During its first year in office, the Labour government under Tony Blair committed to cutting UK carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2010 to 20% below 1990 levels.
In 1990, total CO2 emissions stood at 595.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e), according to official data. By 2010, this figure had decreased to 498.5 MtCO2e.
That’s a reduction of 16.3%, which means Labour fell short of its target.
The Labour government did, however, succeed in meeting a less ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 12.5% by 2010 as part of an international agreement known as the Kyoto Protocol.
Greenhouse gases include not just carbon dioxide but other polluting gases such as methane and nitrous oxide.
Between 1990 and 2010, total greenhouse gas emissions fell by 24.3%.
In 2019, the UK became the first country to pass a law requiring the