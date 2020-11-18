PM's climate vision: 10 steps forward, 10 steps back?

From BBC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s long-awaited climate plan includes hastening the end of petrol and diesel cars, new nuclear, hydrogen, and carbon capture. But as our Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin reports, other policies are leaving emissions untouched, or even driving them up.
The prime minister’s ambitious 10-point plan has been broadly welcomed by businesses and environmentalists.
But while Mr Johnson creates jobs and cuts carbon dioxide with one hand, he’s either increasing emissions – or leaving them uncut – in at least 10 other areas.
These are road-building, SUVs, high-speed rail, aviation, overseas finance, oil and gas, coal mining, farming, meat-eating and peat.
The £27bn roads programme will actually increase emissions. Increased road capacity not only encourages driving but also leads to car-dependent developments such as retail and business parks. It will be decades before electric vehicles rule the tarmac.
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says people should be driving less, and even the AA’s president Edmund King concedes: “Arguably in future, we should invest more in broadband [so people can] work from home.”
There’s secrecy and confusion over the calculations for CO2 emissions from the roads programme, and the government is facing court action by greens complaining that road-building doesn’t fit with a zero emissions economy.
Building highways doesn’t create many jobs either because most work is mechanised.
Large sports utility vehicles (SUVs) emit a quarter more CO2 than medium-sized cars, yet the PM’s