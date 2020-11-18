What does Boris Johnson's Green plan mean for Scotland?

From BBC
Boris Johnson’s plan for a “green industrial revolution” will need to look heavily across Hadrian’s Wall for both the natural and the technical fixes to tackle climate change.
The most eye-catching announcement in the UK prime minister’s 10-point plan is the earlier switch to electric vehicles but there is much more that will be harder to achieve without Scottish input.
The aim of decarbonisation could rely in part on capturing the emissions created by industrial processes and burying them underground.
For years now, Peterhead on the north east coast of Scotland has been in the vanguard of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) with the Acorn project aiming to grab those greenhouse gas emissions and store them under the seabed.
Point eight in Mr Johnson’s plan is to have the first CCUS facility ready by the middle of the decade.
Having already received funding from both the Scottish and UK governments, the Acorn project looks the most likely contender.
It could also help with point two, a massive boost to the production of hydrogen, which is seen as playing a key role in the transition to a sustainable energy future.
Hydrogen can be created from water by a process of electrolysis, using renewable energy, but this is currently expensive and there is little capacity.
Acorn has been exploring the creation of “blue hydrogen” using the North Sea gas which comes ashore at the St Fergus terminal, instead of renewable energy. The emissions from the process would be captured and sent back