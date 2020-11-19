Blue whales have 'rediscovered' South Georgia

From BBC
The resurgence of blue whales around the island of South Georgia is real and has probably been under way for a little while now, say scientists.
When a survey was conducted at the British Overseas Territory earlier this year, 58 of the animals were seen.
That was described as “astonishing” at the time because there had been so few sightings previously.
But a reassessment of 30 years of observational data suggests this bumper crowd of blues was no anomaly.
It most likely signals they really are making a comeback in the waters around the sub-Antarctic island.
South Georgia is infamous, of course, for being the epicentre of commercial whaling in the early 20th Century.
Its steam boats, with their grenade-tipped harpoons, decimated all the large whale populations – and at the peak of the carnage were removing 3,000 blues a year.
And while fur and elephant seals, which were also heavily exploited, managed to bounce back to historic levels relatively quickly – the whales, and the blues in particular, did not.
Their absence long after commercial whaling ended even led some whale experts to wonder if these majestic creatures would ever be seen again in significant numbers at South Georgia.
“It was held up as an example of how you can exploit a population beyond the point where it can recover,” Susannah Calderan, who led the reassessment, told BBC News.
It’s possible